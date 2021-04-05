SAG Awards forums reactions: Oscar races remain wide-open

As usual, our forum posters were quick to share their thoughts on the the 2021 SAG Awards winners and what they mean for the Oscars. Reactions to the results ranged from elation over certain wins to rage over others.

Below is just a sampling of their savage comments concerning the winners in the 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards six film categories. Take a look, then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

SEE 2021 SAG Awards: Full winners list in the 6 film and 9 TV categories

Best Ensemble

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Minari”

“One Night in Miami”

X – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Nate: While I was hoping for “Minari,” the win for “The Trial of the Chicago 7” makes sense.

Stank83: “The Trial of Chicago 7” is going to win Best Picture.

SN: This win makes no difference. It’s “American Hustle” all over again.

Best Actress

Amy Adams (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

X – Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

SN: Bye bye Carey Mulligan.

Almond: VIOLA OMG

TVFan365: VIOLA DAVIS YESSSSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!

forwardswill: Love Viola but also I now have no clue what is going on in Best Actress.

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

X – Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Steven Yeun (“Minari”)

Bassett: Chadwick had the thing on LOCK.

Atypical: Two acting wins for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” is insane.

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

X – Yuh-jung Youn (“Minari”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Victor Cruz: Youn wonnnnnnnnnn

crabbie: Told y’all Bakalova wasn’t the frontrunner. Oscar next for Youn!

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Chadwick Boseman (“Da 5 Bloods”)

X – Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Oscirus Jones: And the Kaluuya train is still running.

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar winners through April 25

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?