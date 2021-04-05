SAG TV Awards forums reactions: Cheers for Catherine O’Hara sweep

Our forum posters were ready and waiting to cheer and jeer over this year’s SAG Award winners on the TV side. Read their reactions, then join the conversation here, if you dare. Below is just a sampling of their brutal comments on the nine television categories at the 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Best Ensemble – Comedy Series

“Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Great”

X – “Schitt’s Creek”

“Ted Lasso”

Gabarnes43: it seems like we’ve got schitts fatigue after it swept the emmys, but they deserve the love.

Best Actress – Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)

Linda Cardellini (“Dead to Me”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Annie Murphy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

X – Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

wolfali: Yay Queen O’Hara won! Fingers crossed Kaley can bounce back at the Emmys.

Best Actor – Comedy Series

Nicholas Hoult (“The Great”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Eugene Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

X – Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Ramy Youssef (“Ramy”)

forwardswill: Sudekis is the kind of deserving winner that starts to feel less deserving when he sweeps.

Best Ensemble – Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton”

X – “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country”

“Ozark”

couverture: SAG really said we are going to award the worst performances from our favourite dramas

Best Actress – Drama Series

X – Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Julia Garner (“Ozark”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Luca: Remember when certain people here said Gillian couldn’t win? Please.

Victor: Gillian was the worst of the 5, lol.

Best Actor – Drama Series

X – Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Eden: O’Connor and Page not being able to win over Bateman is shocking.

gabspss: I loved “Ozark” Season 3, but c’mon, Jason Bateman? He is so limited.

Nate: I’m just glad “Ozark” won something for this season!

Best Actor – TV Movie or Limited Series

Bill Camp (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

X – Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Victor: Mark Ruffalo, what a shocker. Way deserved though.

forwardswill: I still feel like Mark Ruffalo is winning all these awards without anyone watching more than one episode of his show

Best Actress – TV Movie or Limited Series

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

X – Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”)

Chloe Sevigny stan <3: Michaela Coel was right there!!

Sean C: Taylor-Joy is gonna sweep all the way to the Emmy.

oscarin7: Anya Taylor-Joy wins… as expected. Hail to the queen!

Best Stunt Ensemble

“The Boys”

“Cobra Kai”

“Lovecraft Country”

X – “The Mandalorian”

“Westworld”

Nate: “The Mandalorian” over “Lovecraft Country”?

