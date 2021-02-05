SAG Awards TV nominations slugfest: Our contributors hash out our favorite surprises and most egregious snubs [WATCH]

Nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday, February 4 with Netflix leading the charge, racking up a whopping 17 bids in the various TV categories. Gold Derby contributors Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Denton Davidson, Rob Licuria and Tony Ruiz waste no time hashing out their feelings about the most exciting nominations and egregious snubs on the day. Watch our slugfest for the TV SAG Award nominations above.

“‘The Crown’ Season 4, for me, was the best season so far,” Licuria gushes while discussing their five SAG nominations. “I’ve watched the whole season twice. Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor. The only one that missed out was Tobias Menzies, really, and Helena Bonham Carter.”

“The Crown” led the field of Netflix nominees with “Ozark” right behind with four nominations. “Dead to Me” earned three bids on the comedy side while “Bridgerton” and “The Queen’s Gambit” reaped two nominations each.

Ruiz praises SAG voters for giving props to Pop TV’s sole player in the awards battle, “Schitt’s Creek.” “There was this whole narrative that ‘Schitt’s Creek’ wasn’t going to get nominated,” he explains. “Somehow after the Emmys the bloom was off the ‘Schitt’s Creek’ rose. It ain’t! All four leads getting in is even more incredible considering there isn’t a supporting category.”

There was equal excitement across the board for Kaley Cuoco and her new HBO comedy “The Flight Attendant” making the cut for Comedy Actress and Comedy Ensemble. HBO received a total of nine nominations including the pair for “The Flight Attendant.” “Lovecraft Country” and “The Undoing” each picked up two noms while “I Know This Much is True,” “I May Destroy You” and “Westworld” each got one.

Plenty of fantastic nominees made the cut this season, but there’s always room for us to gripe. “Please give ‘The Good Fight’ its nominations,” Buchanan pleads to SAG voters. “This is getting ridiculous. That show is so good and every season it gets better. I will keep talking about it until you nominate it.” For the full rundown of our highs and lows regarding the SAG Awards nominations watch the full video above and let us know which nominees you’re most excited about and which snubs you’re most furious about in the comments.

PREDICT the 2021 SAG Awards winners through April 4

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?