Make your early SAG Awards TV predictions today

The Gold Derby predictions center event is now open for SAG Awards TV categories. Jump in today and make your early picks for nominations that will be announced on January 12 by the Screen Actors Guild.

When choosing, first look at this year’s recent Emmy Awards nominees. Some of those shows are eligible, but several are not. The eligibility period of March through December of 2021 is two months shorter than normal.

Among the comedy programs, Emmy winner “Ted Lasso” along with “black-ish,” “Cobra Kai” (possible), “Emily in Paris” (possible), “Hacks,” “The Kominsky Method” and “PEN15” should all be on the ballot. “The Flight Attendant” is not eligible.

For dramas, Emmy champ “The Crown” will not be on the ballot, nor will “The Boys,” “Bridgerton,” “Lovecraft Country” or “The Mandalorian.” You will find “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Pose” and “This Is Us.”

For limited series and movie acting categories, “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Hamilton,” “I May Destroy You,” “The Undoing” and “WandaVision” are not competing again. You will find “Genius: Aretha,” “Halston,” “Mare of Easttown” and “The Underground Railroad” available.

Of course, there are quite a few new shows that are contending, but look out for returning programs that have debuted in the summer or are upcoming: “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “The Great,” “The Morning Show,” “Succession” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Remember that the SAG-AFTRA voters only have five nominee slots per category, plus lead and supporting performers are combined for television. Film categories do split up the lead and supporting performances. That event is already active for your early predictions.

PREDICTthe 2022 SAG Awards nominees through January 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions