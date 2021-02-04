2021 SAG Awards TV Nominations Forums Reactions: Cheers For ‘The Flight Attendant,’ Jeers For ‘This Is Us’ Snubs

Our forum posters were ready and waiting to cheer and jeer over this year’s SAG Award nominations. Celebrations over the inclusions of performers that were ignored by the Golden Globes were mixed with contempt for the year’s not-so-beloved acting turns.

Below is just a sampling of their brutal comments on the nine television categories at the SAG Awards. Take a look, then join the conversation here, if you dare.

Best Drama Ensemble:

methaddiction: I knew “Perry Mason” wasn’t going to be a thing and “This Is Us” is so over.

Kay: Extremely disappointed at the “This Is Us” snub.

KAZ-2.5: Love that “Bridgerton” got plenty of love.

Best Comedy Ensemble:

Tyler: “Insecure” cannot catch a break.

String Cheese Theory: Why does “What We Do in the Shadows” keep missing?

Best Comedy Actress:

hopelesstar: Kaley Cuoco on her way to sweep.

Ivo Stoyanov: I always knew Linda Cardellini was a lock.

Best Drama Actress:

ENGLAND: I knew “The Crown” and “Ozark” would dominate female drama. I knew it.

Luca: Yay for Queens Laura Linney and Julia Garner!

Best Drama Actor:

methaddiction: Tom Pelphrey getting snubbed all season long has been a nightmare.

Kay: Where are Jonathan Majors’s and Michael K. Williams’s nominations????

Best Comedy Actor:

boss: Glad for Nicholas Hoult, so deserving.

String Cheese Theory: Stoked for Jason Sudeikis.

Best Movie/Mini Actor:

Brayden Fitzsimmons: Bill Camp, taste.

Keth: “Hamilton”??? It’s a dog gone recording of a play.

Victor: ETHAN HAWKE!!!!! On his way to Emmy night.

Best Movie/Mini Actress:

AayaanUpadhyaya: Michaela Cole? SAG is already better than the Globes!!!

Onion: This made me remember that entire Kerry Washington vs. Reese Witherspoon discussion and I’m screaming all over again.

hopelesstar: I’m never doubting Kerry Washington again.

Best Stunt Ensemble:

Nate: No “The Walking Dead”?

