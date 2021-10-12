SAG Life Achievement Award: Tom Hanks is your top choice among men

Tom Hanks was the first person to ever receive a leading actor award from the Screen Actors Guild back in 1995. And now you have voted him your top choice to receive the life achievement at the SAG Awards on February 27, 2022. He was far ahead with 33.58% in our recent poll asking which male actor should get this honor. Sir Anthony Hopkins is at 14.34% and Al Pacino gets 13.21% as the only other people in double digits.

The SAG-AFTRA selection committee will likely be announcing their recipient in the near future. Since three men in a row have been selected for 2018, 2019 and 2020, we fully expect a woman to be chosen this time. In fact, we already published an actress poll last week which was won by Barbra Streisand, closely followed by Meryl Streep (see full results here).

Just in case it is a male actor, we offered our poll with 10 men all at least 65 years old. We did not include the very deserving Gene Hackman and Jack Nicholson since they are retired and haven’t been making any public appearances.

The following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Sidney Poitier (2000), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Betty White (2010), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

Here are the complete results for all 10 possibilities we offered in the poll:

TOM HANKS (33.58%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) in six nominations; seven-time Emmy winner (producing and directing) in 17 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

ANTHONY HOPKINS (14.34%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Father”) in six nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case,” “The Bunker”) in six nominations; Cecil B. DeMille Award; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

AL PACINO (13.21%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Scent of a Woman”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Angels in America,” “You Don’t Know Jack”) in three nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

WARREN BEATTY (7.17%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Reds” for directing) in 14 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

MICHAEL CAINE (6.42%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The Cider House Rules”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy nominee; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

HARRISON FORD (5.66%)

One-time Oscar nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

ROBERT DUVALL (5.28%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Tender Mercies”) in seven nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Broken Trail”) in five nominations.

DUSTIN HOFFMAN (5.28%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Rain Man”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Death of a Salesman”) in two nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JEFF BRIDGES (4.91%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Crazy Heart”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DENZEL WASHINGTON (4.15%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Glory,” “Training Day”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

