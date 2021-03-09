SAG nominee profile: Chadwick Boseman (‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’) has set one record already this year

Shortly before he lost his battle with cancer last August, Chadwick Boseman delivered what has been hailed by many as the greatest performance of his abbreviated career. His work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” has now earned him the distinction of being the second person (after Massimo Troisi, “The Postman”) to compete for the Best Actor SAG award posthumously. With a supporting bid for “Da 5 Bloods” and ensemble nominations for both films, he has also made history as the first person to receive four SAG film nominations in one year.

At the upcoming SAG awards, Boseman faces off against Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”), Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”) in the race for Best Actor. Hopkins and Oldman have each competed for the award once before, for “Nixon” (1996) and “Darkest Hour” (2018), respectively. Oldman’s bid resulted in a win. Ahmed and Yeun are new to the category, and the latter is also nominated as part of his film’s ensemble.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” based on the stage play by August Wilson, depicts a fateful summer day in 1927 during which the titular blues singer and her band struggle through a recording session. Boseman stars as combative trumpet player Levee Green, whose foolhardy obsession with starting a solo career causes a lack of harmony among the group. Boseman stuns in his portrayal of a man who hides deep-seated emotional trauma behind a facade of cocksure charm.

Boseman’s costar, Viola Davis, is up for Best Actress, making the film one of four nominated in three categories this year. Davis previously brought home Best Actress and Best Ensemble prizes for “The Help” in 2012. She later won twice for her role on the TV drama series “How to Get Away with Murder” (2015, 2016) and picked up a fifth trophy in 2017 for her supporting role in “Fences.”

Boseman did bring home one SAG award during his lifetime as a member of the cast of “Black Panther” (2019). When he gave the group’s acceptance speech, he said that he and his predominantly Black castmates “know what it’s like to be told that there is not a place for you to be featured [and] what it’s like to be beneath and not above.” With “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” he proved one last time that he was more than capable of rising above that stigma.

