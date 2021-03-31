Editors SAG predictions slugfest: Can ‘Minari’ overrule ‘The Trial’? Will ‘Bridgerton’ wear ‘The Crown’? [VIDEO AND AUDIO PODCAST]

We’re just days away from finding out the winners of the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be handed out in a pre-taped ceremony on Sunday, April 4. Gold Derby Editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Zach Laws recently got together to make all of our final SAG predictions for film and television, including whether “Minari” can overrule “The Trial of the Chicago 7” or if “Bridgerton” will wear “The Crown.” Watch the video above or listen to the audio podcast below.

“I moved [‘Minari’] up into my first place position a few weeks ago,” Montgomery says about his pick for Best Film Ensemble, citing a combination of “Minari” doing well in the Oscar nominations and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” under-performing. He adds, “The good news is, it’s kind of a coin flip. ‘The Birdcage’ is the only film that has won Best Ensemble at the SAG Awards without a Best Picture nomination.” In this category it’s only “Minari” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” that are up for both. The other cast nominees are “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “One Night in Miami” and “Da 5 Bloods.”

In terms of the red-hot TV drama race, Dixon thinks “Bridgerton” could be coronated on SAG night despite “The Crown” having won everything else under the sun. “The ‘Bridgerton’ cast is huge — it’s 28 people,” he notes, whereas “The Crown” only consists of 12 people. “As we know, oftentimes the show with the biggest cast wins. And with ‘Bridgerton,’ you also have the diversity factor in terms of gender and race. That really helps, especially when you have such a big voting body.” Dixon admits he was also predicting Rege-Jean Page to win the individual award, but recently switched to Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”).

As for the TV comedy category, Laws forecasts the “Schitt’s Creek” cast will win, but he concedes, “If there is a spoiler, it is ‘Ted Lasso.’ It’s the new ‘Schitt’s Creek’ just in terms of being that warm-hearted show that people have discovered during the pandemic and has helped get them through it.” As for why Pop TV’s departing comedy series has the edge, Laws notes, “When you look at the fact that this it the last time ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is gonna be up for this award, and the fact that they gave it four individual acting nominations … it feels kind of undeniable that they’re going to give it a goodbye hug.”

Also in our editors’ SAG predictions video, they discuss whether Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) are “locks” to win the lead and supporting races, respectively, if Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”) can stage an upset over Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”), and if a rising Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”) can take down front-runners Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”) and Yuh-Jung Youn (“Minari”).

