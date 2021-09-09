Samantha Bee sounds off on the ‘f—ing nightmare’ Texas abortion law

Samantha Bee is angry about the Texas law that all but makes abortion illegal in the state, and about the Supreme Court’s decision to not block the law from going into effect. On Wednesday’s “Full Frontal,” the host agreed with Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent, in which she called the Roe v. Wade-skirting law “flagrantly unconstitutional” and criticized her fellow justices for “bury[ing] their heads in the sand” about the decision.

“Damn, I haven’t heard a Supreme Court justice speak that passionately about a case since Sandra Day O’Connor’s decision on Kramer v. Kramer,” Bee joked. “She chose ‘Seinfeld’ Kramer! She said the laughter he brings is almost unconstitutional.”

The late-night decision to allow the law to go into effect was made through the Supreme Court’s scrutiny-evading “shadow docket,” where Bee said the worst “partisan abuse” of the law goes down. The majority opinion on the ruling to restrict rights to women in the country’s second-largest state was one paragraph long and unsigned.

“You f—ing cowards,” Bee said. “If you’re taking away our reproductive rights, at least own that you’re gutless monsters.”

The law outlaws abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is earlier than many women even realize they’re pregnant. “Technically, you’re six weeks pregnant just two weeks after you miss a period — which is a f—ing nightmare because periods can be irregular for all kinds of reasons. I skipped a period when I started this job and at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards when Willem Dafoe looked at me too hard.”

But the worst part of the law, Bee said, is the way it “deputizes private citizens to act as bounty hunters,” enabling any random Texan to sue anyone who aids in performing an abortion, which can be anyone from the doctor to the Uber driver who took the woman to the clinic.

As is the case with everything like this, the law will disproportionately affect poor people and people of color, Bee said. “But wealthy people will still be able to travel for health care, and Republican men will always find a way to make sure the women they cheat on their wives with get their abortions.”

