‘Saturday Night Live’ only submits 9 guest hosts for 2021 Emmys — who’s missing?

“Saturday Night Live” has submitted nine of their 20 guest hosts from Season 46 for Emmy consideration, as revealed by this year’s performer ballot. “SNL” entered six of the 13 fellows who hosted — Dave Chappelle, Daniel Kaluuya, Dan Levy, John Mulaney, Rege-Jean Page and Chris Rock — and three of the seven women (Maya Rudolph, Anya Taylor-Joy and Kristen Wiig). Chappelle, Mulaney, Rudolph and Wiig have all earned guest acting nominations or wins for hosting previous episodes of “SNL.”

The long-running NBC sketch comedy also submitted recurring guests Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey, who played Donald Trump and Joe Biden, respectively.

The “SNL” team chose not to submit 11 hosts, even some who had strong reviews: Adele, Jason Bateman, Bill Burr, Timothée Chalamet,Nick Jonas, Keegan-Michael Key, Regina King, John Krasinski, Carey Mulligan, Elon Musk and Issa Rae. The most surprising omissions are Bateman, Key, King and Rae, who are already Emmy nominees or winners, which would have ostensibly given them an edge in voting. Any of these stars could have chosen to submit themselves for consideration, but opted not to.

Meanwhile, “SNL” submitted all 20 cast members in the comedy supporting categories, including the five featured players — Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Lauren Holt, Punkie Johnson and Bowen Yang. From the repertory cast, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong and Kenan Thompson have all received individual acting nominations in the past for “SNL.” Main cast members looking for their first acting bids for “SNL” this year are Beck Bennett, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd and Melissa Villaseñor.

So who will be nominated this year? Gold Derby odds suggest McKinnon, Strong and Bryant will all earn bids in Comedy Supporting Actress while Thompson and Yang are expected in Comedy Supporting Actor. Should Yang be nominated, he would be the first featured player in “Saturday Night Live” history to earn an Emmy nomination. The guest categories will be added to Gold Derby’s predictions center in the coming days.

