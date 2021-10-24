‘Saturday Night Live’ reveals Kieran Culkin as host, Ed Sheeran as musical guest for November 6

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”) will be guest host along with Ed Sheeran as musical guest for the November 6 episode of “Saturday Night Live.” The news was revealed on the “SNL” episode hosted tonight by Jason Sudeikis. That episode will be the fifth of Season 47 for the long-time, Emmy-winning variety sketch series on NBC. Culkin will be a first-time host of the show. Sheeran is making his third appearance as musical guest.

The first four installments of this season were all also hosted by rookies: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Sudeikis (not really a true rookie since he was a cast member 2005-2013, but it still was his first time hosting). Musical guests respectively were Kacey Musgraves, Halsey, Young Thug and Brandi Carlile.

As of last month’s ceremonies, “SNL” has now won 92 Emmy Awards, breaking its own record of 84 from 2020. The variety series took seven trophies at the Creative Arts Emmys and one more for Best Variety Sketch Series at the Primetime event. The next closest show in second place is “Game of Thrones” with 59 overall.

Two victories this year were in the comedy guest categories, the second ones for both Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph hosting “SNL.” Chappelle was triumphant as Best Comedy Guest Actor. Over the past 12 years, other “SNL” guest actors to win have been Jimmy Fallon, Eddie Murphy and Justin Timberlake (see full list below). Rudolph won for playing Senator Kamala Harris and for hosting as Best Comedy Guest Actress. It was her second straight win, joining Tina Fey, Fey and Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy and Betty White.

