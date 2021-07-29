Will ‘Saturday Night Live’ pull off another comedy guest sweep?

Since 2009, when “Saturday Night Live” was first allowed to compete in the comedy guest categories, the sketch series has struck gold 12 times — six wins in each — and it looks strong to pocket two more trophies in September. That would make it just the fourth time the show has won both comedy guest categories in the same year.

“SNL” pulled off the sweep right off the bat with Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake in 2009, but it’d be eight years before it would nab the pair of wins again with Melissa McCarthy and Dave Chappelle in 2017. It did it a third time last year with Maya Rudolph and Eddie Murphy.

Here are all of the show’s guest wins:

2009: Tina Fey, Justin Timberlake

2010: Betty White

2011: Justin Timberlake

2012: Jimmy Fallon

2014: Jimmy Fallon

2016: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (shared)

2017: Melissa McCarthy, Dave Chappelle

2018: Tiffany Haddish

2020: Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy

SEE How Morgan Freeman can beat a quartet of ‘SNL’ guys to win his first Emmy

Rudolph and Chappelle are the favorites this year in Best Comedy Guest Actress and Best Comedy Guest Actor, respectively, so they can be part of two single-year sweeps. Rudolph won her first two career Emmys last year — the other being for her voice-over work on “Big Mouth,” for which she is again nominated this year — and got even more to do this past season on “SNL” in the run-up to the election. She reprised her role as Kamala Harris in multiple episodes in the fall and then hosted her own episode in March. She was in first place all through the nominations phase and currently holds an 17/5 edge over Jane Adams (“Hacks”), Kristen Wiig (“SNL”), Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) and Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”).

For Chappelle, this ain’t his first “SNL”/election/Emmy rodeo. He hosted the first post-election episode in 2016 and did so again in 2020, which also was the day that the election was called for Joe Biden. Rudolph, of course, was also in that episode, which stunned fans with how fast the “SNL” costume department was able to replicate the white pantsuit Harris had worn mere hours earlier to deliver her acceptance speech. Just like Rudolph, Chappelle has been predicted to win this entire time, but his path might be a tad more complicated than hers with how the lineup shook out. Four of the five nominees are from “SNL” with Morgan Freeman, who has never won an Emmy, being the outlier for his performance on “The Kominsky Method.” Could all the “SNL” guys vote-split themselves out of a win? Freeman is in second place, followed by the other “SNL” contenders, Dan Levy, Daniel Kaluuya and Alec Baldwin.

If Rudolph and Chappelle win, they’ll also be part of a handful of people to have multiple victories in their respective categories. Rudolph would be the seventh woman to twice take home the comedy guest actress award (Cloris Leachman has three) and the second to go back to back after Jean Smart, while Chappelle would be the fifth to prevail in comedy guest actor twice, just one behind three-time champ Mel Brooks.

Emmy odds for Best Comedy Guest Actress Maya Rudolph is looking to go back to back

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?