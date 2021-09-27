Which cast members are leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ and who are the 3 new featured players for Season 47?

Which “SNL” cast members are returning for Season 47 this weekend? Longtime “Saturday Night Live” cast member Beck Bennett and featured player Lauren Holt are leaving the show. NBC and “SNL” producers announced the full lineup of cast members and featured players on Monday morning.

All others are staying for the new season which begins on Saturday, October 2: Aidy Bryant, Michael Che, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang. Bryant, McKinnon, Strong, Thompson and Yang were recent Emmy nominees in the comedy supporting acting races.

Fineman and Yang are being promoted to the regular cast. New featured players are Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman to go along with returnees Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson.

NBC announced the first four guest hosts and musical guests for Season 47 last week. Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis will each be making their first appearances on “SNL” as guest hosts. In addition to the traditional broadcast airing, the show will also livestream on Peacock at 11:30 p.m. ET; 8:30 p.m. PT.

Wilson hosts the premiere on October 2 with musical guest Kacey Musgraves (second appearance). He recently had the new Disney+ series “Loki” and stars in the film “The French Dispatch” on October 22.

Kardashian West hosts on October 9 with musical guest Halsey (fourth appearance). She has been an E! Network star and producer.

Oscar and Emmy winner Malek hosts on October 16 with musical guest Young Thug (first appearance). He is promoting the latest James Bond film “No Time to Die.”

Sudeikis just won two Emmys for producing and acting on “Ted Lasso.” He hosts on October 23 with musical guest Brandi Carlile (first appearance). He was a longtime “SNL” cast member from 2005 to 2013.

