Scarlet Envy (‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’) feels ‘totally broken’ about being eliminated in 9th place

Just as Gold Derby predicted, Scarlet Envy was eliminated at the end of the July 15 episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6. The 28-year-old Brooklyn resident found herself in the bottom three because of her performance in the “Pink Table Talk” challenge, alongside Jan and Kylie Sonique Love. After Ginger Minj won the lip sync against special guest star Mayhem Miller, Ginger had the sole responsibility of pulling the lipstick of the person she felt deserved to go home, and she picked Scarlet.

“I feel devastated,” Scarlet sighed after she sashayed away from the judges and her fellow queens. “I feel totally broken. I wanted this so badly, not for the money and not for any other reason other than I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it.” She thought she had performed well this week in the chat show challenge in which she opened up about her two mothers, but host RuPaul Charles claimed she felt “uncomfortable” by the way Scarlet hasn’t found cohesion between her drag persona and her real life.

Scarlet is no stranger to going home early. When she first competed back in “Drag Race” Season 11, she ended up in 10th place. This time around, she bested that number by one place, coming in 9th. The eight queens still in the running to win “All Stars 6” are Ginger, Jan, Kylie, Rajah O’Hara, Eureka, Trinity K. Bonet, Pandora Boxx and A’Keria C. Davenport.

Since Ginger competed this week in a team with Jan, she didn’t feel right about cutting her from the show. Instead, she gave teammates Jan and Pandora a tip of $2,500 each out of her $30,000 prize money for beating the lip sync assassin. “I don’t feel like I would have won without them,” Ginger revealed when Mama Ru looked shocked at that announcement.

As for why she chose to send home Scarlet, Ginger explained, “I’ve thought a really long time about this and there was just no other way that I could have made a decision where I would have been able to go to bed feeling okay at the end of the night.” She opted not to pull Kylie’s lipstick because they were both moderators in the “Pink Table Talk” challenge, a position Ginger knew firsthand was more difficult than the others.

An hour after her elimination, Scarlet was backstage packing up her belongings when RuPaul appeared on the screen to tease her about the big twist of the season. “Oh Scarlet? There’s a scarlet letter waiting for you. Girl, you ain’t gonna believe this. This season there’s a game within the game. Do you wanna play?” We’ll all find out soon enough what any of that actually means.

