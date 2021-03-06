‘Schitt’s Creek’ will lead 2021 Critics Choice Awards with 4 wins: See all predictions by TV show

When the winners for the 11th Critics Choice TV Awards are announced Sunday, March 7 on CW, one program is predicted to walk away with the most trophies: Pop’s “Schitt’s Creek.” According to Gold Derby’s racetrack odds, this fan-fave comedy will dominate the television side with four total wins for series, actress (Catherine O’Hara), supporting actor (Daniel Levy) and supporting actress (Annie Murphy). Scroll down to see all 2021 Critics Choice predictions by TV show.

Next in line with three predicted victories is Netflix’s “The Crown,” which recently took over the Golden Globes in regal fashion. Now at Critics Choice, the historical drama is forecasted to win series, actress (Emma Corrin) and supporting actress (Gillian Anderson). These awards are voted on annually by members of the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

SEE Why ‘Schitt’s Creek’ likely won’t pull off another sweep at the Critics Choice Awards

Another pair of Netflix shows will also be double winners, according to the odds of our Experts, Editors and Users. They are: “Ozark” for actor (Jason Bateman) and supporting actor (Tom Pelphrey) and “The Queen’s Gambit” for limited series and actress (Anya Taylor-Joy). Other programs that are expected to return home with trophies are “Ted Lasso,” “Hamilton,” “I Know This Much Is True,” “Mrs. America” and “Fargo.”

Here are Gold Derby’s complete winner predictions by TV show in 16 categories:

4 WINS

“Schitt’s Creek”

Best Comedy Series

Best Comedy Actress for Catherine O’Hara

Best Comedy Supporting Actress for Annie Murphy

Best Comedy Supporting Actor for Daniel Levy

SEE Can ‘Homeland’s’ Claire Danes turn her surprising Critics Choice comeback into a victory?

3 WINS

“The Crown”

Best Drama Series

Best Drama Actress for Emma Corrin

Best Drama Supporting Actress for Gillian Anderson

2 WINS

“Ozark”

Best Drama Actor for Jason Bateman

Best Drama Supporting Actor for Tom Pelphrey

“The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Limited Series

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actress for Anya Taylor-Joy

SEE Lecy Goranson (‘The Conners’) finally gets her due with a Critics Choice Awards nomination

1 WIN

“Fargo”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actor for Glynn Turman

“Hamilton”

Best TV Movie

“I Know This Much Is True”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor for Mark Ruffalo

“Mrs. America”

Best TV Movie/Limited Series Supporting Actress for Uzo Aduba

“Ted Lasso”

Best Comedy Actor for Jason Sudeikis