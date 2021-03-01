The Golden Globes’ comedy supporting drought continues after ‘Schitt’s Creek’s’ double losses

The Golden Globes’ TV supporting categories continue to be serious business. “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy lost their respective categories Sunday night, prolonging a decade-long drought for comedy performers.

Levy fell to John Boyega (“Small Axe”), while Murphy was defeated by Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”).

The last performers from a comedy to win Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress were “Glee” stars Chris Colfer and Jane Lynch, respectively, 10 years ago, as part of a big night for the Fox hit, which also nabbed Best Comedy/Musical Series. Since 2000, there have only been five supporting champs from a comedy across both catch-all categories: Robert Downey Jr. (“Ally McBeal”) in 2001, Kim Cattrall (“Sex and the City”) in 2003, Jeremy Piven (“Entourage”) in 2008, Colfer and Lynch.

Since Colfer’s victory, the supporting actor Globe has gone to Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Ed Harris (“Game Change”), Jon Voight (“Ray Donovan”), Matt Bomer (“The Normal Heart”), Christian Slater (“Mr. Robot”), Hugh Laurie (“The Night Manager”), Alexander Skarsgard (“Big Little Lies”), Ben Whishaw (“A Very English Scandal”) and Stellan Skarsgard (“Chernobyl”). Until Alan Arkin‘s and Henry Winkler‘s bids in 2019 for “The Kominsky Method” and “Barry,” respectively, there hadn’t been a comedy nominee in the category in six years.

Following Lynch’s triumph, Jessica Lange (“American Horror Story”), Maggie Smith (“Downton Abbey”), Jacqueline Bisset (“Dancing on the Edge”), Joanne Froggatt (“Downton Abbey”), Maura Tierney (“The Affair”), Olivia Colman (“The Night Manager”), Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”), Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”) and Patricia Arquette (“The Act”) have won supporting actress. This category has seen a few more comedy nominees, thanks in part to Sofia Vergara‘s four consecutive bids for “Modern Family,” but there were no comedy nominees in three of the last four years, with “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s” Alex Borstein being the exception in 2019.

Comedies’ struggles in these categories are hardly shocking since the Globes don’t separate the supporting categories by genre, putting funny shows at an automatic disadvantage opposite far more serious fare from dramas, limited series and TV movies.

The “Schitt’s Creek” siblings and Emmy champs were the only comedic performers in their categories. Levy was in second place in the odds behind Boyega. Murphy was also in second — a very distant one behind Anderson.

“Schitt’s Creek” didn’t go home empty-handed, though: It won Best Comedy/Musical Series and lead actress for Catherine O’Hara.

