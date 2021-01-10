These 3 comedies could beat the ‘Schitt’ out of the Golden Globes, according to our top users

The overwhelming consensus of Gold Derby users is that “Schitt’s Creek” will follow its unprecedented Emmy sweep with a victory as Best TV Comedy Series at the Golden Globes. But might its buzz have peaked with its momentous awards haul in September? The fickle Globes often like to jump on a bandwagon, but other times they swerve in their own direction, as they’ve done with the British “Office” (2004), “Extras” (2008) and “Mozart in the Jungle” (2016), to name a few. Our top users say we should beware of an upset this year too.

Our Top 24 Users got the highest scores predicting last year’s Globe nominations, while our All-Star Top 24 got the highest scores when you combine the results of the last couple of years’ predictions. The majority of both groups favor “Schitt’s Creek” to prevail, but there are notable dissenters.

Three of our Top 24 and two All-Stars say Hulu’s “The Great” will upset. It’s a new show that was under-rewarded by the 2020 Emmys (receiving nominations for writing, directing and nothing else), so it still has untapped awards potential if the Hollywood Foreign Press Association wishes to plant its flag. It doesn’t hurt that it’s an upscale production about European history, which might appeal to the same international journos who have voted in the past for films like “The Favourite” and series like “Wolf Hall.”

One of our Top 24 and one All-Star are predicting another Hulu series to prevail: “Ramy.” Last year its star Ramy Youssef won Best TV Comedy Actor, which was a bit of a surprise since his show wasn’t nominated for Best Comedy Series, and the HFPA usually gives its acting awards to best-series nominees. Now that we know how much voters like him, though, they might give his whole show the nod, especially with the addition of Golden Globe winner Mahershala Ali to its cast in season two.

And one of our Top 24 and two All-Stars say Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” will upset. It could be right up voters’ alley since it’s brand spanking new, having premiered on the streaming service in August and ending its first season in October. So the Globes could be the first major televised awards show to christen it with a victory, as they’ve done before with other freshman comedies like “Glee” (2010-2011) “Girls” (2013), “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (2014) and “The Kominsky Method” (2019).

Which of those comedies do you think has the best chance of beating “Schitt’s Creek” — if any of them do? Are their any other programs you think our top users are underestimating?

