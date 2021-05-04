Reminder: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is donezo at the Emmys after last year’s historic wins

Last year at the Emmys, Pop TV’s “Schitt’s Creek” made fans squeal (and rival shows scowl) when it took home a historic seven trophies on the primetime broadcast. It won every single one of the comedy categories — series, actress (Catherine O’Hara), actor (Eugene Levy), supporting actor (Dan Levy), supporting actress (Annie Murphy), writing and directing — a first for any TV show. The good news for every other network is that “Creek’s” time is officially over — it sailed off into the sunset last year. That means, when you go to make your Gold Derby predictions for the 2021 Emmys, there won’t be any repeats in the comedy races.

The heartwarming Canadian series about a rich family who loses everything and moves to a tiny, blue-collar town was skunked by the Television Academy for its first four seasons. Airing on Pop TV here in the United States, “Schitt’s Creek” finally broke through in 2019 with four Emmy bids — series, actor, actress and costumes — but lost them all. For its final season, the show landed a whopping 15 bids, making it the second most-nominated comedy of the year after “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

So why did it take six long years? It all comes down to one word: Netflix. The blockbuster streaming service started airing reruns of “Schitt’s Creek” in 2017, which allowed the quirky comedy to find an entirely new audience who’d never even heard of Pop TV. Word of mouth continued to build with each passing year, as eager fans binged the latest season as soon as it was added to the menu. Some folks no doubt even thought it was a Netflix original series.

But the Emmys weren’t the only ones at fault. The Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild, Critics Choice and TCA Awards also ignored “Schitt’s Creek” for most of its run, until this year when it claimed major trophies at all of them. In fact, O’Hara just became the fourth person in history to sweep all five major TV acting awards in one season, following Sarah Paulson (“The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”), Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”).

With “Schitt’s Creek” ineligible at the 2021 Emmys, many slots are open for new and returning laffers to squeak into. According to our odds, comedies to watch out for include “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant,” “The Kominsky Method,” “Pen15,” “Black-ish,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Master of None,” “Cobra Kai,” “Hacks” and “Dickinson.” Start predicting.

