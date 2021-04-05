‘Schitt’s Creek’ saved the best for last with a historic SAG Award ensemble victory

“Schitt’s Creek” wrapped up its farewell tour on a historic high note at Sunday’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. The Pop TV hit, which became the first show to win all seven comedy Emmy categories in one year in September, collected two awards: comedy actress for Catherine O’Hara and comedy ensemble. The latter victory made it the first show to win the category for its complete final season.

Some shows have come close, but many have been foiled by, well, dates. Since the SAG Awards use a calendar-year eligibility period, it doesn’t line up with the typical broadcast season, which runs from September to May. So broadcast shows, which made up the bulk of nominees for two decades until streaming erupted in the last decade, would win for the second half of their previous season and the first half of the then-current one at the time of the awards (or only the first half of the first season if it’s a brand new show). “Seinfeld” won the third of its three comedy ensemble awards in 1998 for the second half of its eighth season and the first half of its ninth and final season. It was not nominated the following year for the remainder of its ninth season.

The “Sex and the City” cast won their second ensemble award in 2004 for Part 1 of its sixth and final season. In this case, the HBO comedy deployed an airing strategy that’s now very popular among cable and streaming series: split seasons that air in different cycles. The cast won on the same night, Feb. 22, 2004, that the series finale aired. Part 2 was nominated the next year, but the ladies lost to the ladies of the red-hot newbie “Desperate Housewives.”

“Schitt’s Creek” aired its sixth and final season from January to April 2020, so it’s been competing at awards shows for the entirety of its last season. The victory is also notable in that most series win comedy ensemble in their early to middle installments, but “Schitt’s Creek” is the rare breed of show that got more popular and more acclaimed as it gold older. It broke through last year with its first bids in ensemble and actress for O’Hara. “Seinfeld” was already in its sixth season by the time the first SAG Awards were held in 1995, so its hat trick wins were for the back half of its run. Last year, “Fleabag” was predicted to win ensemble for its second and final season, but it was no match for reigning champ “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which triumphed for its third installment.

The overwhelming favorite in our odds to win, “Schitt’s Creek,” which had five nominations, was the only returning nominee from last year’s lineup. It beat three new shows, “Ted Lasso,” “The Flight Attendant” and “The Great” and one second-year show, “Dead to Me.”

