See all 13 ‘Schmigadoon!’ cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key …

Apple TV+’s “Schmigadoon!” broke onto the scene in July and instantly endeared itself to audiences. The musical-comedy stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a New York couple going through relationship pains, so they trek through the woods and wind up in the magical town of Schmigadoon where everyone sings and dances. The six-episode series, created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, takes its inspiration from the classic Broadway musical “Brigadoon.” In all, 13 cast members are eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (see below).

Key plays Josh Skinner, a successful surgeon, while Strong takes on the role of Melissa Gimble, a caring OBGYN. While Key is a former SAG Award nominee for being a part of the “Key and Peele” ensemble, this would mark Strong’s first-ever bid with the actors guild. (Remember, she’s not eligible at the SAG Awards for her day job at “Saturday Night Live” since, per the rules, “Variety programs with musical performances or unscripted interviews are not eligible.”)

One of the show’s supporting players, Kristin Chenoweth, is already getting awards attention as she was just nominated at the Critics Choice Awards. The Broadway legend portrays Mildred Layton, the strict wife of the long-suffering Reverend Howard Layton (Fred Armisen), and the great-great-granddaughter of the man who founded Schmigadoon.

Throughout their journey in the musical town, Melissa and Josh also come into contact with colorful characters like flirtatious waitress Betsy McDonough (Dove Cameron), judgmental doctor Jorge Lopez (Jaime Camil), closeted mayor Aloysius Menlove (Alan Cumming), schoolmarm Emma Tate (Ariana DeBose) and a magical leprechaun (Martin Short), among others.

Here is the complete list of all 13 “Schmigadoon!” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Fred Armisen as Reverend Howard Layton

Dove Cameron as Betsy McDonough

Jaime Camil as Doc Jorge Lopez

Kristin Chenoweth as Mildred Layton

Alan Cumming as Mayor Aloysius Menlove

Ariana DeBose as Emma Tate

Ann Harada as Florence Menlove

Keegan-Michael Key as Josh Skinner

Jane Krakowski as Countess Gabriele Von Blerkom

Kevin McNulty as Farmer McDonough

Martin Short as Leprechaun

Cecily Strong as Melissa Gimble

Aaron Tveit as Danny Bailey

