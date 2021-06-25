Apple releases ‘Schmigadoon!’ trailer for Cecily Strong summer musical [WATCH]

Apple has released the full-length trailer (watch the video below) for “Schmigadoon!” The musical comedy series is set to premiere its first two half-hour installments on the Apple TV+ streaming service on July 16. Critics received screeners for all six episodes over a month in advance of the review embargo lift date of July 6.

Executive produced by Lorne Michaels and co-written by Bowen Yang, this colorful parody of musicals from the Golden Age of Hollywood hails from showrunner and co-creator Cinco Paul, who wrote the all-original catalogue of cheeky songs. Barry Sonnenfeld directed the complete first season, which features extensive choreographed numbers. The 43-day shoot under COVID-19 protocols in Vancouver last fall used a working title of “Puddin’.”

Emmy nominee Cecily Strong and Emmy winner Keegan-Michael Key headline as a contemporary couple who find themselves stuck over a century earlier in the magical town of Schmigadoon, with the former star doubling as producer. The supporting cast includes Tony winners Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth, Tony nominees Aaron Tveit and Ariana DeBose, Emmy winner Dove Cameron, 14-time Emmy nominee Fred Armisen, two-time Critics Choice Award nominee Jaime Camil and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ann Harada. Tony winners Jane Krakowski and Martin Short guest star.

The Apple+ series will be eligible at next year’s Emmy Awards.

ake your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track the latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?