Screen Actors Guild Awards: Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep in very tight race as your choice for SAG 2022 life achievement award [Poll Results]

After many votes have been tabulated, Barbra Streisand and Meryl Streep are your top two choices to receive the 2022 Screen Actors Guild life achievement award. In our recent poll featuring 10 actress possibilities, these two Oscar winners were far and above the top vote-getters and finished in a very tight race. See full vote percentages below.

The SAG-AFTRA committee will most likely be announcing their life achievement award recipient in the near future for the ceremony next February. This event skipped the annual tradition in 2021 for a pre-taped, shortened ceremony. It was three men in a row for the most recent ceremonies, so our guess is that it will be a woman this time. All 10 of these actresses in the poll had two things in common with typical decisions by this committee: at least 65 years old with a history of charitable and/or humanitarian works.

Here are the results from our actress poll (be on the watch for an actor poll soon):

BARBRA STREISAND (46.14%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Funny Girl,” “A Star Is Born”) in five nominations; four-time Emmy winner (“My Name Is Barbra,” “Barbra: The Concert,” “Timeless”) in nine nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

MERYL STREEP (44.18%)

Three-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice,” “The Iron Lady”) in 21 nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Holocaust,” “Angels in America,” “Five Came Back”) in five nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

GLENN CLOSE (2.27%)

Eight-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“Serving in Silence,” “Damages”) in 14 nominations.

JANE FONDA (1.70%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Klute,” “Coming Home”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“The Dollmaker”) in five nominations; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

SHIRLEY MACLAINE (1.37%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Terms of Endearment”) in six nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Gypsy in My Soul”) in six nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JESSICA LANGE (1.20%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Tootsie,” “Blue Sky”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Grey Gardens,” “American Horror Story”) in 10 nominations.

GENA ROWLANDS (1.18%)

Two-time Oscar nominee; three-time Emmy winner (“The Betty Ford Story,” “Face of a Stranger,” “Hysterical Blindness”) in eight nominations; Honorary Academy Award.

SALLY FIELD (0.83%)

Two-time Oscar winner (“Norma Rae,” “Places in the Heart”) in three nominations; three-time Emmy winner (“Sybil,” “E.R.,” “Brothers and Sisters”) in nine nominations; Kennedy Center Honors.

ALFRE WOODARD (0.76%)

One-time Oscar nominee; four-time Emmy winner (“Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law,” “Miss Evers’ Boys,” “The Practice”) in 18 nominations.

DIANE KEATON (0.37%)

One-time Oscar winner (“Annie Hall”) in four nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement.

The following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Sidney Poitier (2000), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Betty White (2010), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

