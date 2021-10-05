Screen Actors Guild Awards: Which actor should receive the SAG 2022 life achievement award? [POLL]

The Screen Actors Guild will hold its annual ceremony on February 27, 2022. The SAG-AFTRA selection committee will likely be announcing their life achievement award recipient in the near future. Who do you think should be taking home this prestigious trophy?

This event skipped the annual tradition in 2021 for a pre-taped, shortened ceremony. Since three men in a row have been selected for 2018, 2019 and 2020, we fully expect a woman to be chosen this time. In fact, we already published an actress poll last week which was won by Barbra Streisand, closely followed by Meryl Streep (see full results here).

Just in case it is a male actor, take our poll below and make your best guess on the selection. All 10 of these actors in the poll have two things in common with typical decisions by this committee: at least 65 years old with a history of charitable and/or humanitarian works. We are not including the very deserving Gene Hackman and Jack Nicholson since they are retired and haven’t been making any public appearances.

The following living people have already received this award and wouldn’t be chosen again (year referenced is from the ceremony; actors and actresses included): Joanne Woodward (1986), Robert Redford (1996), Angela Lansbury (1997), Sidney Poitier (2000), Clint Eastwood (2003), Julie Andrews (2007), James Earl Jones (2009), Betty White (2010), Dick Van Dyke (2013), Rita Moreno (2014), Carol Burnett (2016), Lily Tomlin (2017), Morgan Freeman (2018), Alan Alda (2019) and Robert De Niro (2020).

Here are the 10 possibilities featured in our poll below, all over age 65:

WARREN BEATTY

One-time Oscar winner (“Reds” for directing) in 14 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

JEFF BRIDGES

One-time Oscar winner (“Crazy Heart”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy nominee; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

MICHAEL CAINE

Two-time Oscar winner (“Hannah and Her Sisters,” “The Cider House Rules”) in six nominations; three-time Emmy nominee; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

ROBERT DUVALL

One-time Oscar winner (“Tender Mercies”) in seven nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Broken Trail”) in five nominations.

HARRISON FORD

One-time Oscar nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

TOM HANKS

Two-time Oscar winner (“Philadelphia,” “Forrest Gump”) in six nominations; seven-time Emmy winner (producing and directing) in 17 nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DUSTIN HOFFMAN

Two-time Oscar winner (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Rain Man”) in seven nominations; one-time Emmy winner (“Death of a Salesman”) in two nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

ANTHONY HOPKINS

Two-time Oscar winner (“The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Father”) in six nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“The Lindbergh Kidnapping Case,” “The Bunker”) in six nominations; Cecil B. DeMille Award; knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

AL PACINO

One-time Oscar winner (“Scent of a Woman”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy winner (“Angels in America,” “You Don’t Know Jack”) in three nominations; Kennedy Center Honors; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.

DENZEL WASHINGTON

Two-time Oscar winner (“Glory,” “Training Day”) in nine nominations; two-time Emmy nominee; AFI life achievement; Cecil B. DeMille Award.