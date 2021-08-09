See chats with 5 Emmy-nominated TV showrunners: ‘The Boys,’ ‘Black-ish,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked,’ ‘Mahalia,’ ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’

Five top TV showrunners and producers nominated at the Emmys reveal their secrets of success and their craft when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A series. Participants include: “Black-ish” (Courtney Lilly), “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (Robin Thede), “The Boys” (Eric Kripke), “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” (Linda Berman) and “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (San Heng). Interviews by Gold Derby Contributing Editor Rob Licuria.

More information:

“Black-ish”: Courtney Lilly

Synopsis: A Black husband and wife struggle to gain a sense of cultural identity while raising their kids in a predominantly white, upper-middle-class neighborhood.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – Robin Thede

Synopsis: A half-hour sketch comedy written by and starring Robin Thede.

“The Boys” – Eric Kripke

Synopsis: A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers.

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia” – Linda Berman

Synopsis: The story of the New Orleans-born crooner who began singing at an early age and went on to become one of the most revered gospel figures in U.S. history.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” – San Heng

Synopsis: The access-all-areas pass to the drama that you didn’t see on the runway–the backstage bitchiness, the catfights, the struggles, the tears and the secrets.