Seth Meyers mocks Andrew Cuomo’s whiny exit from office

Disgraced New York governor Andrew Cuomo left office at 11:59 p.m. on Monday night, resigning in order to avoid an impeachment trial over allegations from 11 women of sexual harassment. During his farewell address, Cuomo claimed he was treated unfairly by his political opponents and the media, who didn’t give him due process to defend himself.

On “Late Night,” Seth Meyers wasn’t buying Cuomo’s weak grievances. “Yeah, what kind of white man whose dad was also governor only gets 10 years in office?” Meyers said in response to Cuomo’s remarks. (Cuomo’s father, Mario Cuomo, was governor of New York for three terms from 1983 to 1994.)

On his last day in office, Cuomo granted clemency to six people, including former Weather Underground member David Gilbert, who was involved in an armored car robbery in 1981 that left three people dead. Meyers joked that Cuomo also “issued one pardon – and this is weird – it was for future Andrew Cuomo.” Cuomo is still facing criminal investigation relating to the harassment allegations.

Cuomo’s Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been sworn in as New York’s governor, becoming the first woman to hold the position. Hopefully, she is less scandal-prone than the last three governors, all of whom were embroiled in scandal.

