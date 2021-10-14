Seth Meyers refutes Fox News attempts to blame flight cancellations on vaccine mandates

On Wednesday’s “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers talked about the “meltdown” at Southwest Airlines that left thousands of travelers stranded over the weekend after the airline canceled more than 2,200 flights.

The company, the pilots’ union, and the FAA all attributed the collapse to a combination of factors: weather, air traffic control, and Southwest’s flawed scheduling system making it difficult to reschedule such a high volume of flights. They are not attributing it at all to vaccine mandates for its employees. But that hasn’t stopped right-wing politicians and pundits from blaming the mandate. Rep. Andy Biggs, Sen. Ted Cruz, and Fox News host Tucker Carlson all pushed that baseless narrative.

On his show, Carlson said that the Southwest meltdown was definitely due to an employee protest against the vaccine mandate, and that Amtrak train route cancellations and a canceled car ferry in Washington were maybe due to protests, but “we can’t say for certain.”

“You can’t say for certain? Well, then, please, by all means, put it on television,” Meyers responded. “We all know that’s how journalism works. Who can forget the famous Woodward and Bernstein headline, ‘Did Nixon Do Watergate? Seems Like the Kind of Thing He’d Do, but Who Knows?’”

Meyers said he’ll never get tired of the thing Carlson does where he pretends to be asking a question but is really putting forth a conspiracy theory. He slipped into a Tucker impression: “‘Were these protests against Biden’s vaccine mandate? Did Joe Biden secretly replace all the real pilots with communist antifa woke-anistas, or were the delays caused because the flight attendants refused to give you a second bag of Biscoff cookies when you asked for one?’” (That’s just where it started; Meyers did a long, accurate Carlson impression.)

Elsewhere on Fox News, someone threw out the idea that the delays are part of “the left’s war on Christmas.” And this is all happening despite the president of the Southwest pilots’ union saying on Fox News that the meltdown has nothing to do with the vaccine mandate. “Do you guys even watch your own network?” Meyers asked. “That would be like if I came out here and said “Chicago doesn’t have fires!’”

And of course, Fox has its own COVID-19 protocols that are even stricter than what’s federally mandated, and Carlson hasn’t called in sick to his show in protest.

