Seth Meyers exposes the real reason Fox News is fixated on Looney Tunes

On Wednesday’s “Late Night,” Seth Meyers opened his monologue by saying Democrats have passed a COVID-19 relief bill that will help millions of Americans facing poverty exacerbated by the pandemic — and yet the right is completely fixated on what they perceive as cancel culture coming for American icons like Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, and the latest one, handsy Looney Tunes skunk Pepe Le Pew, who has been removed from the upcoming “Space Jam” movie. Fox News is livid about the stereotype of sexually aggressive French men getting canceled.

“Personally I can’t believe Fox News is defending someone who’s French,” Meyers said. “If this was 2003 they’d be referring to him as a ‘Freedom Skunk,’” explaining for the very young people watching that this was a reference to the time when “conservatives canceled french fries” because France opposed the invasion of Iraq

“In fairness, this outrage might be because Fox News has lost so many advertisers that their last major sponsor was the Acme Corporation,” Meyers joked. “That’s why Hannity tied himself to that rocket last night,” he said, flashing a Photoshopped image of Fox News host Sean Hannity strapped to the kind of cartoon explosive Wile E. Coyote would use to try to kill the Roadrunner.

The whole thing is embarrassing. “Seriously, imagine being an actual adult and spending any amount of time at all complaining about a decades-old cartoon character being left out of a movie,” Meyers said. The pandemic is raging and millions of people are out of work, and yet these people are so mad about Pepe Le Pew. “The whole thing is just, well, I want to say Looney Tunes but that seems redundant. The whole thing’s Mickey Mouse.”

“The Republican Party and conservative movement have turned entirely to nonsense culture war B.S. because they have nothing else to talk about,” Meyers continued. “They don’t have a convincing criticism of the Democrats’ massive COVID relief bill because it’s overwhelmingly popular even with their own voters.” He explained that when people complain that it’s a “partisan bill,” it’s really only a partisan issue among Republican elected officials. “The GOP and Fox News can’t criticize it, so they’d rather not tell their voters about it at all.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Oscar nominations through March 15

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions