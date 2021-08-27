Seth Meyers is afraid of whatever coronavirus ‘cure’ comes after the horse dewormer trend

You’ve probably heard about Ivermectin, the supposed Covid cure that’s primary and intended use is as a livestock dewormer. The FDA recently had to come out and advise people to not take the horse medicine they heard about on Fox News.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” the FDA actually tweeted.

Seth Meyers noted the hypocrisy of conservative media figures advising viewers to talk to their doctor before getting the Covid vaccine that would save their life, but not before taking unproven, experimental treatments of drugs that are meant to treat malaria or, you know, deworm livestock.

“Fox News has basically turned into one of those spam emails promising you free natural boner pills for life,” the “Late Night” host said. “Any time someone tries to sell you a ‘miracle drug’ that ‘they’ don’t want you to know about, you should be suspicious.”

Meyers played some clips from non-right wing news sources covering reports of people getting sick from playing doctor with animal medicine. According to Rachel Maddow, 70 percent of recent calls to poison control centers have been related to people taking animal ivermectin. Ivermectin can be taken by humans for a number of conditions, but that’s pharmaceutical-grade, prescription Ivermectin, not horse pills you bought at a Tractor Supply.

“I gotta say, when I first heard that Fox News was pushing Ivermectin, I knew it was gonna be bad, but I was not expecting it to be horse dewormer,” Meyers said. “It sounds like the name of a drug they give supersoldiers in a Paul Verhoeven movie to turn them into Robocops.”

“You know someone at the company that made Ivermectin once said, ‘Hey, should we put “not for people” on the horse pill labels?’ and someone else said, ‘There’s a picture of a horse on the bottle, it’s fine!’” he added.

“How does this s— keep getting dumber and dumber?” Meyers said. “First, it was hydroxychloroquine, then it was bleach, powerful lights, now it’s horse dewormer? I’m honestly terrified to imagine what’s next. One day, we’re gonna wake up and Brian Kilmeade’s gonna be telling people you can cure Covid by eating kibble and sleeping in a bed of kitty litter.”

He closed it out by acknowledging the real victims in all of this: “The horses who can’t get their worm pills.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions