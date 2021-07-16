Seth Meyers really enjoyed Olivia Rodrigo’s White House visit

Pop singer Olivia Rodrigo – the actual teenager behind this year’s biggest teen pop hits, like “Driver’s License” and “good 4 u” – paid a visit to the White House on Wednesday for a “get out the vax” campaign to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The thinking behind the appearance was that if young people won’t listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci, an elder who has never written a bop that slaps, maybe they’ll listen to one of their own who has many bops. She appeared at a press briefing – “Which should have a big impact on the millions of teens who watch the White House press briefings,” Seth Meyers joked on Thursday’s “Late Night.”

“That’s right, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise appearance at the afternoon press briefings,” Meyers said. “It was almost as surprising as when Sarah Sanders would appear at one,” referencing Donald Trump’s notoriously antagonistic, longest-serving press secretary.

Meyers thought she did a good job communicating the message and noted that it was nice to see a relevant celebrity at the White House again, after four years in which the highest caliber of star the former president could attract was Ted Nugent or Scott Baio.

“Biden’s got huge celebrities helping him out with an unprecedented nationwide campaign to get Americans vaccinated against a deadly disease, and all Trump could muster was 18 holes with Kid Rock and his flag pants, which look like something you buy for six bucks at a truck stop because you tore the ass out of your good pants rock-climbing on peyote,” Meyers said.

To be fair to Kid Rock, “Cowboy” still slaps.

