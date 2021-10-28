Seth Meyers has questions about Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre Abraham Lincoln impression

On Wednesday’s “Late Night,” Seth Meyers warned that the stakes are extremely high for Democrats in next week’s elections and beyond. If Democrats can’t deliver on their campaign promises and give people a reason to vote for them instead of Republicans, Meyers said, they’ll lose power to people like Rudy Giuliani. Not actually Rudy Giuliani, because his political career is finished, but people who believe the things he believes and behave as bizarrely.

The specific thing Meyers’ favorite target for mockery did was to post a truly bizarre video where he pretended to be Abraham Lincoln and urged Virginians to vote against the Democratic candidate governor, Terry McAuliffe. Giuliani used an augmented reality filter that simulated Lincoln’s top hat and beard, and he spoke in a bizarre accent that started out sort of Southern and ended sort of German. Why Lincoln, you may be wondering? Because Terry McAuliffe was Bill Clinton’s campaign chairman in 1996, and allegedly, according to Rudy, rented out the Lincoln Bedroom in the White House in exchange for campaign contributions. “Vote against the man who dishonored our past by selling my bedroom hundreds and hundreds of times to scoundrels,” Giuliani-as-Lincoln said.

“Wow, Disney’s Haunted Mansion really went all out this year,” Meyers cracked in response to the video. “You know you’re a real scumbag when you can make Abraham Lincoln seem dishonest.”

“That’s Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of America’s largest city and former personal attorney to the president of the United States, although he looks more like a character who got cut from ‘Oregon Trail’ because he gave the kids nightmares,” Meyers joked. “Whenever you encountered him, a message would pop up that says: ‘You have died of embarrassment.’ He looks like the guy you get your mission from in ‘Grand Theft Auto: Civil War.’”

Meyers also had questions about Giuliani’s accent. “Is that supposed to be a 19th Century American or a coma patient learning how to talk again?” he asked. “If that’s what Abe Lincoln actually sounded like, the North would have given up and lost the Civil War.”

Oh, Rudy Giuliani. May you never stop giving Seth Meyers material to make fun of you.

