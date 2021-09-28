Seth Meyers mocks Rudy Giuliani for getting banned from Fox News

On Monday’s “Late Night,” Seth Meyers returned to his favorite target of ridicule, Rudy Giuliani. The former mayor and disgraced attorney and his son Andrew were both reportedly banned from appearing on Fox News for three months over defamation lawsuits against the Giulianis and Fox News from Dominion and Smartmatic over lies about their voting machines.

“They banned Rudy from Fox News? That’s like banning a turtle from its shell, or like banning the Turtle from the Nike store,” Meyers joked, as a photo of Turtle from “Entourage” flashed on the screen.

“Forget the interviews, if he’s banned from Fox News’ green rooms, where’s he gonna sleep?” Meyers wondered. “He can’t go back to his own place. The Feds probably took his bed when they raided his apartment because knowing Rudy, he wrote incriminating notes on his sheets when he couldn’t find any paper.”

Fox denied that Giuliani was banned, but the actual reason he’s not on the network is so much more painful for him. He’s not technically banned, Fox News just doesn’t want him because he’s not “relevant,” a source close to the network told Deadline.

“I’d use the old showbiz expression and say Rudy can’t get arrested, but I’m pretty sure he can get arrested,” Meyers cracked. “I mean, damn, it’s one thing to ban him because you’re afraid of the Dominion lawsuit, but to tell him you just don’t want him anymore? It’s like breaking up with a boyfriend and telling him, ‘No, it’s not because my mother doesn’t like you! You’re ugly and bad at sex.’”

Meyers said that it’s important to remember that Giuliani is a real person with real feelings, not “a fictional goblin Italian grandmothers threaten children with if they don’t brush their teeth,” and Giuliani was apparently deeply hurt when he found out Fox News didn’t want him anymore – which, apparently, happened the day before he was supposed to appear on “Fox & Friends” to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Meyers speculated that that’s why Giuliani seemed so “out of sorts” during the rambling speech the next day where he made an unprompted denial of having ties to Prince Andrew.

Or maybe, Meyers speculated, Fox News dropped Giuliani because he’s an unstable fabricator who says incriminating things every time he goes on TV. Or maybe it’s a financial and legal calculation because he went on Fox and spread the election fraud lies that have gotten Fox in potentially very expensive legal trouble.

As Meyers joked after playing a clip of a particularly egregious Giuliani interview on Fox News, “If you were on a flight next to someone talking like that, you’d ask the attendant for a parachute.”

