Seth Meyers blasts the ‘small minority of sociopaths’ blocking gun regulation

On Wednesday’s “Late Night,” host Seth Meyers addressed gun violence and gun control, and Republican lawmakers’ unwillingness to do anything about the issue — a failure aided and abetted by conservative media and the gun lobby.

“As we slowly emerge from the grip of one deadly plague that has ravaged the country for the past year, the coronavirus, we’re once again being confronted with yet another deadly plague that has haunted this country for decades: the plague of gun violence,” Meyers said. “And in both cases, there has been a small minority of sociopaths with outsized power in our politics who stand in the way whenever the rest of us try to do something about it,” flashing the logos for Fox News, the GOP, and the NRA.

Meyers criticized Fox News anchor Sean Hannity for prioritizing making fun of President Joe Biden for falling on the stairs of Air Force One over covering the Boulder, Colorado mass shooting on his March 22 show. “How’s that going to go over with your sponsors?” Meyers joked. “Aren’t most of them stairlift companies?”

When Hannity finally did substantially cover the Boulder shooting the following evening, he mostly just criticized Democrats for “supposedly rushing to, you know, do something about it,” Meyers said, before playing clips of Hannity and his guest Texas Senator Ted Cruz complaining about how the Second Amendment is under attack.

“You guys repeat the same bullsh– line every time we go through this awful ritual, that gun safety advocates are somehow rushing to politicize it.” Meyers said. But America has an undeniable problem with gun violence – 2020 was the deadliest year for gun violence in decades – and a majority of Americans support increasing some types of gun regulation. It’s politicians and their lobbyist enablers who are holding up progress. And “the people who suddenly decry politics when a shooting happens are the same people who put guns in their political ads or proudly display guns in the background during political events like they’re Zooming in from a remote hideout in the woods during a zombie apocalypse.”

Finally, Meyers refuted the common claim that standing up against any gun safety legislation at all is defending the Second Amendment, which is “one of the greatest cons in the history of politics.” It’s simply not true that the Second Amendment has always been interpreted as guaranteeing any individual the right to own any gun they want, Meyers said before rolling a clip of former Chief Justice Warren Burger saying if he were writing the Bill of Rights in 1991, he wouldn’t have included the Second Amendment. The militias are not well-regulated at all anymore.

