Seth Meyers doesn’t think Donald Trump should praise the Taliban

On Wednesday’s “Late Night,” Seth Meyers criticized the “right-wing ghouls” who are acting like America’s depressing and chaotic pullout from Afghanistan is entirely President Joe Biden’s fault, and not the cumulative, probably inevitable result of 20 years of decisions made by both Democrats and Republicans.

Former President Donald Trump – whose administration negotiated an exit deal with the Taliban – has predictably taken his criticism of Biden too far. He’s gone past saying Biden is doing a bad job and he would have handled the withdrawal better into praising the Taliban for their fighting and negotiating skills.

This made Meyers paraphrase dril. “You don’t have to give the Taliban credit for anything — they’re the Taliban!” Meyers said. “It’s especially insane to call them ‘good negotiators,’ like they’re trying to talk down a used-car salesman.”

Meyers riffed on Trump’s praise of the Taliban, imagining him playing golf with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar (“Horrible guy, but I saw him eagle a par five from the rough”) and serving as the chief of police in San Francisco during the Zodiac killings (“Bad guy, nasty guy, but you’ve got to give him credit for one thing: beautiful, beautiful penmanship”).

Meyers also responded to former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who he said is “fully inhabiting an alternate reality.” She went on Fox News and said that when Trump was president, “you didn’t see crisis after crisis.”

“Well, she’s right about one thing,” he said. “You didn’t see crisis after crisis if you were watching Fox.” Meyers then listed the still-stunningly long list of crises that Trump created during his presidency, ending with the time he told a group of Boy Scouts about partying on William Levitt’s yacht.

The moral of the story is that the Biden administration is not handling the withdrawal well, but there’s no reason to think Trump would have handled it any better, and plenty of reason to expect he would have handled it even worse.

