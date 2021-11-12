‘Sex and the City’ return ‘And Just Like That’ gets its first teaser

The Emmy Award-winning series “Sex and the City” has started a new chapter: “And Just Like That,” which returns Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis to their iconic roles as, respectively, Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte, will debut on HBO Max starting December 9.

“They say some things never change. But the truth is, life is full of surprises,” Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw says in a new trailer for the show. “And as your story unfolds, the city reinvents itself. And just like that, a new chapter begins.”

The brief trailer includes footage of new characters played by Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, and Karen Pittman, as well as brief glimpses of original stars like Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, the late Willie Garson, and Evan Handler. (Original series star Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha on the show’s HBO run, declined to return for the reboot series.)

Here’s the HBO Max logline: “And Just Like That” “follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

“And Just Like That” premieres on December 9.

