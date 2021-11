RSVP now for November 15: TV showrunners panel with ‘The Chair,’ ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ ‘Foundation,’ ‘Insecure,’ ‘The Wheel of Time’

Five top television showrunners will reveal secrets behind their programs when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2022 Emmy and guild contenders. Each person from these TV shows will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, November 15, at 6:00 p.m. PT; 9:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Rob Licuria and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following 2022 awards contenders:

“The Chair”: Amanda Peet

Synopsis: At a major university, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.

“Dexter: New Blood”: Clyde Phillips

Synopsis: Set 10 years after Dexter Morgan went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, he is now living under an assumed name in Upstate New York, far from his original home in Miami.

“Foundation”: David S. Goyer

Synopsis: A complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire.

“Insecure”: Prentice Penny

Synopsis: Follows the awkward experiences and racy tribulations of a modern-day African-American woman.

“The Wheel of Time”: Ondrej Nekvasil

Synopsis: Set in a high fantasy world where magic exists, but only some can access it, a woman named Moiraine crosses paths with five young men and women. This sparks a dangerous, world-spanning journey.

