Silk Sonic’s ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ reportedly not coming until January 2022, so it’ll have to wait for 2023 Grammys

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak teamed up to form the supergroup Silk Sonic, and we’ve been eagerly anticipating their album, “An Evening with Silk Sonic,” all year. But Rolling Stone recently reported that the album won’t be released until January 2022, so it won’t be eligible for consideration in the current Grammys cycle, whose eligibility period ends on September 30. But that doesn’t mean the prestigious duo won’t make a Grammys impact this year. Make or update your predictions here.

Silk Sonic released their debut single, “Leave the Door Open,” back in March, and they even performed it at the 2021 Grammys ceremony. The throwback R&B jam became a mainstay in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and reached number-one on the chart dated April 17. The nostalgic song could be catnip to Grammy voters, whose tastes often skew older and more musically conservative; as of this writing the song ranks second in our odds for both Record of the Year and Song of the Year based on the combined predictions of Gold Derby users, behind Olivia Rodrigo‘s “Drivers License” in both cases.

Individually, Mars and Paak have done quite well for themselves at the Grammys. Mars has taken home 11 trophies. Six of those came in 2018 when he achieved a rare clean sweep of his categories, including Album (“24K Magic”), Record (“24K Magic”), and Song of the Year (“That’s What I Like”). Paak, meanwhile, has established himself more recently as a recording academy favorite, winning four times over the last three years. That includes a couple of surprise wins in rap categories for “Bubblin” in 2019 and “Lockdown” in 2021 when he was up against much bigger commercial hits. So the industry is decidedly on his side.

If our odds are right that “Leave the Door Open” will be nominated in top categories at the 2022 Grammys, the timing might line up nicely with the planned January release of “Evening” since it would give them a chance to promote the album during the Grammys broadcast currently scheduled for January 31. Though they’d still have to wait another year to collect hardware for the album as a whole.

