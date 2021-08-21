Silky vs. Eureka: Who do YOU think won that final ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ lip sync? [POLL]

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 6 took a break from the competition this week in order to finally explain the “game within a game” twist that RuPaul Charles has been teasing all summer long. In short, every eliminated queen was given the chance to compete in a “Rudemption Lip-Sync Smackdown,” with the winner of each pairing advancing to the following week. Defying the odds, Silky Nutmeg Ganache was able to win six lip syncs, bringing her to the final challenge against recent eliminee Eureka. In true “Drag Race” fashion, viewers didn’t get to see who won that final lip sync and returned to the competition. Which queen do YOU think it was? Vote in our poll below and then defend your choice in the comments section.

Silky’s first challenger was Jiggly Caliente, who was just coming off a victory against Serena ChaCha. During their performance of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun,” Silky stole the show when she pulled a glass, some ice, a mixer and alcohol from her bra and started making a cocktail. The judges couldn’t look away, and RuPaul easily named her the victor.

For her next several lip syncs, Silky continued surprising the panelists by removing objects from her wardrobe and using them in her performances. For her Yara Sofia battle, she drenched herself in water. For her Scarlet Envy dual, she twirled a flag. For her solo performance (as A’Keria C. Davenport quit the show), she appeared as both a man and a woman. For her Jan smackdown, she rocked out with a guitar. Silky left the props at home when singing against Pandora Boxx, but the judges still gave her the edge thanks to her never-ending choreography.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ winners list

The last lip sync between Silky and Eureka was the best yet, with both girls giving it their all to “Since U Been Gone.” Eureka delivered a passionate performance full of kicks and splits, however Silky’s plans of revealing a black body suit were hastened by a wardrobe malfunction. Uh-oh.

The final four queens — Ginger Minj, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Trinity K. Bonet and Kylie Sonique Love — watched the entire “Rudemption Lip-Sync Smackdown” from the comfort of the werk room. Just like viewers at home, they had no idea who Mama Ru named as the winner of the “game within a game” twist and will have to wait until next week’s episode to find out.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Paramount Plus. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6” leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.