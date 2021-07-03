‘Small Axe’ Emmy submissions: 18 entries on the ballot include John Boyega, Letitia Wright and more

“Small Axe” was a hit with TV and film critics when it premiered last fall on Amazon Prime Video. It won Best Picture from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and was nominated for Best Limited Series at the Critics Choice and Golden Globe Awards. But how many Emmy nominations will it get? It’s up for consideration 18 times across the Emmy ballots. Scroll down to see the full list.

Directed and co-written by Oscar-winner Steve McQueen (“12 Years a Slave”), “Small Axe” is an anthology consisting of five standalone films that explore the West Indian immigrant experience in the UK from the 1960s to the 1980s. “Mangrove” tells the true story of a group of Black protestors who were persecuted by the police and the legal system. “Lovers Rock” is a fictional story set during a lively house party. “Red, White and Blue” is a biographical drama about a rookie cop who fights back against racism in the police force. “Alex Wheatle” is about the real-life activist-turned-author who was involved in the 1981 Brixton uprising. And “Education” explores a corrupt, racist policy of segregation in schools.

The entire anthology is submitted for Emmy consideration as a whole in directing and casting categories, along with Best Limited Series. But in races where individual episodes were submitted, by far the most represented are “Mangrove” and “Lovers Rock.” “Mangrove” is being considered for writing, cinematography, hairstyling, picture editing, and production design, as well as for actors Shaun Parkes and Letitia Wright (though not recent BAFTA winner Malachi Kirby). “Lovers Rock” is on the ballot for its costumes, music supervision, sound editing, and sound mixing, in addition to potential acting bids for Micheal Ward and Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn.

“Red, White and Blue” has two chances for recognition. It’s in the running for its writing and for the performance of John Boyega, who has already won Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. So how many of these submissions will turn into nominations or wins? See the “Small Axe” contenders below, and make or update your predictions here before nominations are announced on July 13.

Best Limited/Anthology Series

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

John Boyega

Shaun Parkes

Micheal Ward

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn

Letitia Wright

Best Movie/Limited Directing

Best Movie/Limited Writing

“Mangrove”

“Red, White and Blue”

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“Mangrove”

Best Costumes (Period)

“Lovers Rock”

Best Hairstyling (Period/Character)

“Mangrove”

Best Music Supervision

“Lovers Rock”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera, Movie/Limited)

“Mangrove”

Best Production Design (Narrative Period/Fantasy, One Hour or More)

“Mangrove”

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited)

“Lovers Rock”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited)

“Lovers Rock”

