‘SNL’ preview: Jason Sudeikis considers ‘Ted Lasso’ spin-off sketches ‘Bread Lasso’ and ‘Shed Lasso’ [WATCH]

After starring on “Saturday Night Live” from 2005–2013, this weekend marks the first time Jason Sudeikis is hosting the long-running NBC sketch program. It’s the perfect time, too, as Sudeikis just won two Emmys last month for producing and starring on “Ted Lasso.” Speaking of that hit Apple TV Plus comedy series, Sudeikis is pitched two different spin-off sketches in the just-released “SNL” preview video (watch above). One is from Alex Moffat — “Bread Lasso,” which Sudeikis hates — and the other is from Chloe Fineman — “Shed Lasso,” which he loves. Sudeikis’ episode airs Saturday, October 23 on NBC with Brandi Carlile as musical guest.

“Hey, Jase, did you get a chance to look at that sketch I sent you?” Moffat wonders aloud. He’s referring to “Bread Lasso,” which stars a loaf of sourdough that coaches Manchester United soccer. Apparently Carlile and Sudeikis have already talked about the concept and they consider it “terrible” and “awful,” respectively.

That’s when Fineman chimes in with her pitch, “Shed Lasso,” about a shed that coaches soccer. Moffat rolls his eyes in confusion, saying it doesn’t make much sense. But Carlile and Sudeikis both smile and give her props for her “really good” idea. Um, okay?

In another moment from the clip, the stars tease the upcoming episode as “spooky” and “scary,” which suggests we might get some Halloween-themed sketches. “And if we do things right, we just might learn a little something about ourselves along the way … or not,” Sudeikis says in a likely reference to his inspirational “Ted Lasso” character. Later, the group tries to physically and mentally “manifest” Sudeikis being the best “Saturday Night Live” host ever.

During his tenure on the late-night show, some of Sudeikis’ most popular characters included Joe Biden, Mitt Romney, one of the Two A-Holes, a “What Up with That” dancer, DJ Supersoak, ESPN host Pete Twinkle and Weekend Update’s Devil. Will he reprise any of those characters this weekend? The 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” premiered on October 2 with the first three hosts being Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West and Rami Malek.