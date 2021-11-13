‘SNL’ preview: Taylor Swift jokes she’ll only perform music ‘if there’s time’ [WATCH]

Taylor Swift is this weekend’s musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” but she looks to have her hands full as cast members Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang promise to be performing their own music on the show. “I’ll also be doing music … if there’s time after theirs,” jokes a timid Swift during the “SNL” preview video (watch above). While Swift has appeared on NBC’s long-running sketch comedy series many times before, this marks the hosting debut for Jonathan Majors, who’s promoting his new Netflix movie “The Harder They Fall.”

“I’ll be singing one song from a yet-to-be-released album,” Bryant proudly declares in the promo.

That’s when Yang chimes in, “I will also be doing a song from an album I haven’t even written yet.”

Swift and Majors seem hesitant at that point, with Majors asking, “Guys, have you checked with the producers?”

Elsewhere in the preview video, the foursome take turns introducing themselves by saying one word each. “Nailed it!” Yang shouts after they get through the introduction. Bryant notes, “Only took seven takes, baby!” Swift and Majors then jump up and give each other a celebratory chest bump in a moment we’re sure will become a GIF.

Swift is currently promoting her re-released album “Red (Taylor’s Version),” which dropped on November 12. It’s a new take at her fourth studio album “Red” from 2012 and features updated versions of 20 hit songs.

The 47th season of “Saturday Night Live” premiered in October 2021 with the first group of hosts all being first-timers: Owen Wilson, Kim Kardashian West, Rami Malek, Jason Sudeikis and Kieran Culkin.