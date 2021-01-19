‘Snowpiercer’ renewed for Season 3 ahead of Monday’s Season 2 debut

“Snowpiercer” fans are having a great week. With the Season 2 premiere just days away (it debuts Monday, January 25), the sci-fi drama has already been renewed for Season 3, TNT announced on Tuesday. The fact that the first season, which aired May-June of 2020, was cable’s #1 new drama series certainly did hurt. “Snowpiercer” is based on the 2013 Bong Joon Ho film of the same name and the 1982 French graphic novel “Le Transperceneige.” Fans who want to re-watch the first season can stream it right now on HBO Max.

The second season stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (“A Beautiful Mind”) as Melanie Cavill, the cutthroat head of Hospitality, and Grammy and Tony champ Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”) as Andre Layton, a former detective who’s now a rebel. Other notable cast members include Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Steven Ogg.

As a reminder, the first 10 episodes ended with the the survivors gaining new hope of peace among the various classes, with Layton acting as the leader of the now merged train. And Melanie risks going outside the train to prevent a very much alive Mr. Wilford (Bean) from invading Snowpiercer.

Here is how TNT teases the new season (warning: spoilers!): “In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.”

The first season was recently honored at the Critics’ Choice Super Awards with a win for Diggs (Best Actor in an Action Series) and nominations for Connelly and Wright (Best Actress in an Action Series). Will it next be recognized at the upcoming Golden Globes? Find out when the nominations are unveiled February 3.

