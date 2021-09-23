The full ‘Spencer’ trailer ends with one killer line from Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana

Last month’s teaser trailer for Pablo Larraín‘s “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, left everyone wanting more, and now we’ve got more. The full-length trailer for the drama dropped Thursday, giving a longer look at Stewart’s transformation into the beloved, doomed royal.

For one, we can finally hear more of Stewart absolutely nailing Lady Di’s distinctive voice, which was teased at the end of the first trailer. The two-minute clip showcases the plot of the film, which covers three days: Diana arriving at Sandringham for Christmas in the early 1990s as her marriage to Prince Charles (Jack Farthing) continues to deteriorate and paparazzi hound the royal family.

It also ends with one helluva line as Diana asks, “Will they kill me, do you think?” Oh, yes, they went there.

SEE After strong festival reviews, Kristen Stewart leapfrogs ahead of Lady Gaga in Oscar odds

Since “Spencer” hit the festival circuit earlier this month to raves for Stewart’s performance, the 31-year-old has risen to the top spot in our Best Actress Oscar odds. At the moment, she has 4/1 odds to win, with 11 Experts, five editors and 15 of our top 24 users backing her. This would be the first Oscar nomination for Stewart, who has already won a BAFTA (for Rising Star in 2009) and became the first American actress to win a Cesar Award when she was named Best Supporting Actress for “Clouds of Sils Maria” in 2015. Larraín previously directed Natalie Portman to a Best Actress Oscar nomination for 2016’s “Jackie.”

“Spencer,” which also stars Timothy Spall, Sean Harris and Sally Hawkins, opens in theaters Nov. 5.

Oscar odds for Best Actress Kristen Stewart is in front

