Will ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ be first pandemic movie to open with $100 million at U.S. box office?

So far during the pandemic, no film has opened with $100 million at the U.S. box office, something that routinely happened pre-Covid-19. “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” came the closest by earning an impressive $90 million, outpacing other 2021 record-holders like “Black Widow” ($80 million), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” ($75 million), “Eternals” ($71 million) and “F9: The Fast Saga” ($70 million). Can Sony Pictures Classics’ latest comic-book movie, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” be the first to cross the $100 million mark domestically for its opening weekend?

Tom Holland returns this Friday as Peter Parker in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” only this time he’s being challenged by several villains from the multiverse, including Jamie Foxx as Max Dillon/Electro, Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus and Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn/Green Goblin. The drama begins when Spidey asks for some help from fellow Avenger Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) regarding using magic to keep his secret identity.

Four years ago, the first Holland-starrer, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), was a box office behemoth, scoring $117 million stateside in its first weekend and ultimately grossing $334 million domestically. The sequel film, “Spider-Man: Far from Home” (2019), opened in the U.S. with $92 million before going on to make $390 million domestically. Jon Watts directed all three movies for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Last weekend’s box office champions were “West Side Story” ($10 million), “Encanto” ($9 million), “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” ($7 million), “House of Gucci” ($4 million) and “Eternals” ($3 million). Will any of them be able to take a big enough dent out of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to stop it from reaching $100 million?

