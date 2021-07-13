Snubbed by the Oscars, Spike Lee gets a best director nomination from the Emmys

Earlier this year, the Oscars failed to embrace Spike Lee and “Da 5 Bloods,” robbing the acclaimed filmmaker of a history-making second Best Director nomination. No Black filmmaker has ever won Best Director at the Academy Awards or been selected as a repeat nominee; Lee was nominated for “BlacKkKlansman” at the 2019 ceremony.

“Whatever happens, whatever shakes out, this film is going to be looked at for many years to come,” Lee told Gold Derby about his own awards prospects before the nominations were announced. Of his star Delroy Lindo, who was also snubbed, Lee added, “Sometimes, these organizations, these voting bodies, for whatever reason, they overlook monumental work. But the work, awards or no awards, will stand the test of time.”

But while the Oscars overlooked one of Lee’s acclaimed 2020 features, the Emmy Awards apparently knew better. On Tuesday, “David Byrne’s American Utopia,” the rousing filmed adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name that Lee and David Byrne brought to HBO last year, received six Emmy nominations, including a best director citation for Lee.

Overall, it’s the fourth Emmy nomination for Lee — but first in 14 years. He won both of his nominations at the 2007 Emmy Awards for his HBO documentary about Hurricane Katrina, “When the Levees Broke.” He was also nominated at the 1998 ceremony for his HBO special “4 Little Girls.”

All told, “American Utopia” grabbed six nominations: best variety special (pre-record), best director for Lee, and technical nominations for sound mixing, camerawork, lighting, and musical director.

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy winners through September 19

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions