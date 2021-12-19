‘Squid Game’ reveals 10 cast members eligible for SAG Award ensemble prize: Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon …

“Squid Game” boasts one of the biggest TV casts of all time, with a whopping 456 people taking part in the iconic “Red Light, Green Light” challenge in the first episode. Then there are the workers, the VIPs, the cops, the loved ones back home, etc. Understandably, most of these folks are extras and therefore not eligible for awards. But Netflix has revealed to Gold Derby that 10 actors are in fact eligible for the ensemble prize at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards (see the list below).

Lead actor Lee Jung-jae, who plays down-on-his-luck father Seong Gi-hun, is likely to receive two SAG Award nominations: one as a member of the ensemble and one in the individual actor category. The well-known Korean star has already been recognized at the Gotham Awards and the Critics Choice Awards for his role as the heroic and caring survivor in Netflix’s hit series.

Jung Ho-yeon is a model whose first-ever acting role was as Kang Sae-byeok in “Squid Game.” The quiet character starts out the show as an antagonist, pickpocketing money from Gi-hun, but soon becomes one of the most-loved players. In our recent roundtable interview, the actress got big laughs when told me, “If ‘Squid Game’ doesn’t win the best ensemble, then what show will?”

As for some of the other stand-out cast members, Park Hae-soo plays the calculating Sang-woo, one of Gi-hun’s neighborhood pals who is up to his neck in debt. Wi Ha-jun embodies undercover cop Jun-Ho, who infiltrates the game looking for his missing brother. Heo Sung-tae portrays villainous gangster Deok-su is on the run after losing everything at a casino. Indian expatriate Anupam Tripathi is Pakistani migrant worker Ali, whose hopes for the “Korean Dream” turned into a nightmare. And Kim Joo-ryoung plays the troubled and unpredictable Mi-nyeo, who has always done whatever it takes to survive in the real world.

Here is the complete list of the 10 “Squid Game” cast members eligible for the 2022 SAG Award ensemble prize:

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

Park Hae-soo as Cho Sang-woo

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho (The Front Man)

Jung Ho-yeon as Kang Sae-byeok

Oh Young-soo as Oh Il-nam

Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-ho

Heo Sung-tae as Jang Deok-su

Jun Young-soo as Game Operator Voice

Kim Joo-ryoung as Han Mi-nyeo

Anupam Tripathi as Abdul Ali

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?