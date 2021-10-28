‘Squid Game’ slides into SAG Awards top 5 — is it a green light all the way to a win?

It stalled at a, uh, red light for a bit, but “Squid Game” has cracked the top five in our Screen Actors Guild Awards TV drama ensemble odds. The Netflix phenomenon is now in fifth place, knocking out two-time champ “This Is Us.” It sits behind “Succession,” “The Morning Show,” “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Pose.” While no Experts are forecasting a win for “Squid Game,” three editors have it as their top pick.

“Squid Game” will likely continue climbing the rankings as more folks update their predictions. The breakout South Korean hit, which dropped on Netflix on Sept. 17 and is now the streaming service’s biggest show ever (according to Netflix’s vague numbers), was only confirmed to be eligible for stateside awards, like the SAG Awards and Emmys, earlier this month. It quickly rose to sixth place before resting there for a few weeks.

If “Squid Game” makes the final five, a win is definitely not out of the question. For one, Netflix is the streaming service of choice among SAG-AFTRA members as they nominate more programs from Netflix than any other (let’s not forget last season when Netflix completely took over the drama actress category with triple nominees from “The Crown” and double nominees from “Ozark”). Netflix provides unmatched visibility and we know the show is being watched. SAG-AFTRA is also the most populist awards body and has given its top prizes in TV and film to popular hits, like “Black Panther,” “Hidden Figures,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Stranger Things.”

SEE Why ‘Squid Game’ will win at SAG Awards: It’s ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Parasite’ rolled into one

As our own Daniel Montgomery has pointed out, “Squid Game” feels like a combo of “Stranger Things” and film ensemble winner “Parasite.” Like the former, it broke out in a huge way upon release. And besides both being Korean, “Squid Game,” like “Parasite,” covers similar territory about class inequity in an engaging (and violent) way and benefited from word of mouth. “Parasite” is the first non-English language film to win the film ensemble award and “Squid Game” would accomplish the same on the TV side.

But one big difference between “Squid Game” and “Stranger Things” is that the latter defeated three-time champ “Downton Abbey” when it won for its debut season in 2017. You could make the argument that voters were ready to move on from “Downton” by then (though the SAG Awards can be super rubber-stampy — #neverforget Alec Baldwin winning seven years in a row for “30 Rock”), but there’s no defending champ in this year’s race since two-time reigning champ “The Crown” is ineligible. In fact, all five of last year’s nominees are ineligible. And none of this season’s predicted top five have won the category before — three of them, “Succession,” “The Morning Show” and “Pose,” have never even been nominated for the award even though all have been eligible for at least one season already.

“The Morning Show” at least has a win, for Jennifer Aniston, but “Succession” and “Pose” have a combined SAG Awards nomination total of zero. After winning everything except the SAG Award for its second season, “Succession” is now more popular than ever and its third season will finish airing right when SAG Awards nomination voting begins. Can “Squid Game” take down the Roys?

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards nominees until Jan. 12

SAG Awards odds for Best TV Drama Ensemble 'Succession' is ahead

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?