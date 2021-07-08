Stacey Abrams could win Emmy election for ‘Black-ish: Election Special’ … as long as Brian Kemp isn’t counting the votes

It’s not uncommon for public figures to make appearances on TV as fictional versions of themselves. Heck, Joe Biden recently made history as the first “Parks and Recreation” cast member to be elected President of the United States. This year politician and voting-rights advocate Stacey Abrams is on the Emmy ballot for Best Character Voice-Over Performance for playing herself in the animated “Black-ish: Election Special.” So for her sake let’s hope Brian Kemp isn’t in charge of overseeing this election too.

Abrams ran for Governor of Georgia in 2018, but her opponent Kemp also happened to be Georgia’s Secretary of State, which meant that he was in charge of overseeing the election in which he was running. Hundreds of thousands of voters were purged from the rolls, and tens of thousands had their registrations held up. Kemp won that election by less than 55,000 votes. That story was recently covered in the Amazon documentary “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” which is also eligible to win Emmys this year.

After her suspicious loss, Abrams founded the organization Fair Fight to support voting rights and helped elect two Democratic Senators in Georgia in 2020. And in the special animated “Black-ish” episode she counsels Dre (Anthony Anderson) about running for Congress. Her profile is high enough that voters might have been eager to check her off, and she’s the very first name half of voters would have seen on their alphabetical ballots (to level the playing field, ballots are listed in alphabetical or reverse alphabetical order on a random basis).

“Black-ish” has also had a consistent track record of nominations over the course of its run, including three straight bids for Best Comedy Series from 2016 to 2018. And the show actually won its very first Emmy last year for its hairstyling. So perhaps the show’s foray into animation will pay off too.

