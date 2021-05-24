‘Star Trek: Discovery’ boldly goes far into the future: In conversation with Alex Kurtzman and Sonequa Martin-Green

In its third season “Star Trek: Discovery” boldly went where no series in the 55-year franchise had gone before: 930 years into the future. And the time-traveling leap also changed the life and career of the series intrepid hero, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green). At the end of season two, Michael had turned down the captain’s chair on Discovery. The third season, which streams on Paramount+, opened with Michael traveling solo into the future with sensitive information she is protecting from Control, the A.I. that is determined to destroy life. Separated from Discovery, Michael crashes into the ship of Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala), a seemingly tough guy with a heart of gold who has a massive Maine Coon cat named Grudge and is carrying valuable cargo-an endangered trance worm he is delivering to a sanctuary.

Veteran “Star Trek” producer/writer/director Alex Kurtzman, who co-created “Discovery” and serves as an executive producer, noted that they wanted to break beyond “the boundaries” of the existing canon. “The idea was that having the crew had to jump to the furthest timeline that had ever existed in anything ‘Star Trek’ would allow us to totally rewrite the rules and create a whole new set of variables that the team would suddenly have to deal with that they were both prepared for and totally ill-prepared for,” he revealed during a recent conversation with Martin-Green and Variety writer Adam B. Vary.

The trick, Kurtzman acknowledged, was to make “Discovery” still feel like “Star Trek” but also feel like “we were in a literal strange new world. Now they have to figure out a way to hold onto things that defined them in a world that has totally changed. What of those things are they bringing into this new world that allows them to change the world that they have come to?’

Going into the future, said Martin-Green, one was one of the most ‘impactful” things that has ever happened in Michael Burnham’s life. “This is a woman, who from childhood, had to assimilate to being on Vulcan, being raised there and expected to be Vulcan, all the way through Starfleet, all the way through the desire to be captain…there has never been a moment, really, to stop and really take account of what’s happened and the events in her life.” This season, Michael was able to stop and say “’what happened to me?’ Who am I and who am I now?’ I believe I am alone and will never see my crew again. Who will I decide to be? It’s really a beautiful moment in this woman’s life to finally be able to have a relationship with herself.

She also ends up falling in love with Book. “I love what he has brought to Book,” Martin-Green said of her new co-star. “We needed a guide, in a sense, we needed someone who could be our lens into the future. He serves that purpose so beautifully and so captivatingly as well. It’s so easy what we have. We weren’t thinking about chemistry or anything like that. We were both so tuned into the story, and we were excited to tell this story.” Book also had a lot to do with Michael’s self-actualization. “It was important, I think, for me as Burnham to see someone self-driven, self-motivated and so self-assured to a point where he made me see or least, I saw an example through him, of someone serving a greater purpose, but of their own violation and not an institution.”

PREDICT the 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Spoiler alert: At the end of the season she become the captain of Discovery. And Martin-Green becomes very emotional discussing Michael accepting the Captain’s Chair. “Being able to see someone incomplete slip and fall and fall and grow and change and mature and be rounded, it’s like you get to see what happens with this woman which is just priceless. It makes the Chair, I believe, that much more precious because you see that see that hard fight to it.” Though she knew Michael would become Captain at the end of the season “when I actually read it and really contemplated what it meant as a black woman today, in this time, with people watching all the different people watching, what it means, what it represents, what it symbolizes, it’s overwhelming, overwhelming and I’m just honored.”

This season, Discovery also introduced the first non-binary and transgender characters: Adira played by non-binary actor Blu del Barrio and Gray, played by trans actor Ian Alexander. “We are championing diversity in all of its forms,” said Milton-Green. Diversity was always in the forefront of the “Star Trek” universe with its late creator “Star Trek” Gene Roddenberry casting African American actress Nichelle Nichols and Asian-American George Takei on the original “Star Trek” series.

“We have a more responsibility to uphold the legacy of his franchise and continue to push that needle forward, continue to innovate by showing a clear and accurate picture of what our society looks like now because people need to see themselves,” said Milton-Green. Added Kurtzman: “Roddenberry had originally wanted to have a queer character in ‘Star Trek’ and it was shut down very quickly by the network. That was just not even an option. On some level, I feel like we did it for a whole host of reasons, but also to honor that legacy and to actualize something that I think he would have wanted. I hope he would be proud of that choice.”

PREDICTthe 2021 Emmy nominations through July 13

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?