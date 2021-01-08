Watch chat with ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ star and showrunners on season 3, including that spectacular finale

Now that season three of “Star Trek: Discovery” has fully aired, watch our chat with star Sonequa Martin-Green and two EP/co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise. Hosted by Gold Derby editors Tom O’Neil and Rob Licuria.

What do they all think of the revelation at long last of a mystery that’s loomed over the whole story arc: What caused “the burn” — the catastrophe that blew up all space ships across the universe? Why did the producers choose the cause they made? What does Martin-Green think of the inclusion of her new intimate romance with the snarky “Book”?