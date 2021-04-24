Steal these Oscar predictions: 4 top experts reveal who will win – and why

“All right. Now I’m confident!” roars Anne Thompson (Indiewire) about her prediction in the Oscar Best race as she squares off against me, Pete Hammond (Deadline) and Tim Gray (Variety) in our video (watch above) and audio podcast (listen below). “I am confident in ‘Nomadland’ since it’s won all of the precursors. As for those who want to make arguments for ‘Chicago 7,’ it could go down winning nothing! Or winning one for just Best Editing. I’m not kidding. It could play out that way.”

Yes, that’s true, but there’s also the possibility that “Nomadland” could just win the Oscar for Best Cinematography and “The Trial of the Chicago 7” could snatch up Best Picture, Supporting Actor (Sacha Baron Cohen), Adapted Screenplay and Editing. Personally, I’m picking “Trial of the Chicago 7,” but I don’t feel strongly about it. Also, Pete reminds Anne of the year that “Brokeback Mountain” had swept nearly all of the precursors, snagging more than 26 Best Picture trophies during that derby season, as I kept count, but the top Oscar alas turned out to be a “Crash” heard ’round awardsland.

Let’s never forget that diva Golden Boy Oscar is in the entertainment biz, an industry that thrives on cliffhangers, plot twists and messing with your head. If you are tempted to steal these Oscar predictions by 4 top Experts, beware: there are lots of contrary opinions by other savvy pundits.

BELOW: Audio podcast version of our chat.

